Northeast Ohio restaurants honor 13 US service members killed in Kabul bombing

Northeast Ohio restaurants honor 13 US service members killed in Kabul bombings
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio bars and restaurants are honoring the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday.

One of those 13 is Berlin Heights native and 2017 Edison High School graduate Max Soviak, who was a Hospital Corpsman in the United States Navy.

[ Northeast Ohio sailor killed in Kabul explosion ]

The same tribute has been seen in bars and restaurants throughout the country on Friday - an empty table with 13 filled glasses surrounding a sign noting it is reserved for the fallen heroes.

Geneva-on-the-Lake Brewing Co. posted, “The sacrifice that was given means everything to us! Thank you to all our service members on this special R.E.D. Friday!”

Jacked Steakhouse in Warren said, “We don’t know them all, but we owe them all.”

Niko’s Bar & Gryos in North Royalton stated, “This table will be reserved today for the 13 Americans that lost their lives. Also, starting today until September 11th, every beer sold a $1 will be donated to the families.”

