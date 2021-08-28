Northeast Ohio weather: Steamy final weekend of August

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re back in the upper 80s today with plenty of humidity providing fuel for hit or miss storms.

Again tonight, fans and air conditioners will be humming as lows slide only into the low 70s.

Sunday will see high temperatures again flirting with 90 as pop-up storms appear here and there.

We’re in for another sultry, Sunday night as lows retreat only into the balmy 70s.

Scattered shower and storms will be more widespread on Monday allowing highs only in the lower 80s.

Occasional showers will usher us into Monday night as lows drop down to around 70.

