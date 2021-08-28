2 Strong 4 Bullies
The University of Akron requires all students, faculty, staff to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Dec. 13

File photo.
File photo.(Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The University of Akron announced on Aug. 27 that it will require all students, faculty, staff, and contract professionals to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 13 and provide proof of that their vaccination status.

UA said this requirement was made because of the FDA’s full approval of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer for individuals 16 and older.

Members of the UA community may request an exemption of the vaccine requirement based on “medical reasons or for sincerely held religious beliefs or reasons of conscience,” UA confirmed.

Students who are not vaccinated or do not have an exemption granted by the university will not be permitted to enroll for the spring semester, UA stated.

UA said faculty, staff, and contract professions who are not vaccinated or do not have an exemption granted by the university will be subject to progressive discipline in keeping with university policy and collective bargaining agreements.

Individuals who are not vaccinated or have not reported their vaccination status will be subject to testing up to a weekly basis and be required to wear a face mask at all times while indoors, even if the university changes COVID-19 protocols based on a decreased risk of community spread, according to UA.

UA established a call center to answer questions about the vaccination requirements that will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays starting Aug. 30 that can be reached at 855-308-9227.

Click here to access The University of Akron’s Coronavirus Information page.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

