1 dead after house fire, Akron Fire Department says

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died and another was injured Friday night after a home caught fire in Akron.

The blaze broke out around 8:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Noah Avenue, according to a news release from the Akron Fire Department.

Firefighters responded following reports of a house fire with an elderly resident trapped inside.

The fire department said crews found neighbors and family members trying to rescue the trapped resident when they arrived.

The firefighters began searching the second floor when the fire was controlled, about 20 minutes after they got to the home.

One person was found deceased, and their identity was not released. A second person was treated and released by EMS.

The fire department said Red Cross will help the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damages were estimated at $35,000, the fire department said.

