Electrical fire at West Side Market closes at least one stand

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An electrical fire broke out at the West Side Market Sunday, reportedly causing at least one vendor to close.

The fire is believed to have started after an electrical short in equipment fell on paper or plastic, according to a city of Cleveland media release. There were no injuries or structural damage reported.

The city said that equipment belonging to a vendor caught fire in a basement cooler. The fire was contained to the cooler and burned out.

At least one vendor reported on Facebook that they would be closed because coolers were affected by the fire.

Jim’s Meats will be closed until further notice, according to their Facebook posts.

