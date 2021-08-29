Gov. Mike DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff to honor Ohio Navy Hospitalman killed in Kabul terror attack

Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the life and service of Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, who was killed Thursday while helping people evacuate from Kabul, Afghanistan.

All flags on public buildings and grounds in Erie County and at the Ohio Statehouse are ordered to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday and on the days of Soviak’s viewing and funeral, according to a media release from the governor’s office. All other public locations throughout the state can fly their flags at half-staff at their discretion during that period.

Soviak, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, was assigned to the 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, California, the release said.

He was one of 13 service members killed in a terror attack at the Kabul Airport.

