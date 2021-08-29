How to donate to the Max Soviak Memorial Fund
BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Many Americans are grieving the death of Max Soviak, a Berlin Heights native and Navy corpsman who was killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan Thursday.
Some are showing their support for his family with a donation to the Max Soviak Memorial Fund.
The village of Berlin Heights shared information Saturday on how to donate.
A village Facebook post said Civista Bank is accepting donations at all locations through Nov. 20. You can also donate by mailing a check or money order to Civista Bank at 24 East Main Street in Berlin Heights.
If you’d like to participate in a meal train for the Soviak family, several slots remain available as of Sunday afternoon.
