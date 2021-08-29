2 Strong 4 Bullies
How to donate to the Max Soviak Memorial Fund

Max Soviak, a 2017 graduate of Edison High School, was identified as the Navy medic who was...
Max Soviak, a 2017 graduate of Edison High School, was identified as the Navy medic who was killed in an attack the the Kabul airport.(EHOVE Career Center)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Many Americans are grieving the death of Max Soviak, a Berlin Heights native and Navy corpsman who was killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan Thursday.

Northeast Ohio sailor killed in Kabul explosion
Edison High School football team honors navy medic who died in Afghanistan attacks

Some are showing their support for his family with a donation to the Max Soviak Memorial Fund.

The village of Berlin Heights shared information Saturday on how to donate.

A village Facebook post said Civista Bank is accepting donations at all locations through Nov. 20. You can also donate by mailing a check or money order to Civista Bank at 24 East Main Street in Berlin Heights.

If you’d like to participate in a meal train for the Soviak family, several slots remain available as of Sunday afternoon.

