How to donate to the Max Soviak Memorial Fund

BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Many Americans are grieving the death of Max Soviak, a Berlin Heights native and Navy corpsman who was killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan Thursday.

Some are showing their support for his family with a donation to the Max Soviak Memorial Fund.

The village of Berlin Heights shared information Saturday on how to donate.

A village Facebook post said Civista Bank is accepting donations at all locations through Nov. 20. You can also donate by mailing a check or money order to Civista Bank at 24 East Main Street in Berlin Heights.

If you’d like to participate in a meal train for the Soviak family, several slots remain available as of Sunday afternoon.

