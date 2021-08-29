2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

I-80 closed between I-77 and I-71; OSHP asks motorists to avoid the area

(WTVG)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid I-80 westbound between I-77 and I-71 Sunday evening.

The turnpike is closed near mile marker 168 after multiple semi tractor-trailers were involved in a crash that resulted in a chemical spill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers are diverting traffic at exit 173, a dispatcher said. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The crash occurred shortly after 3:15 p.m., the OSHP said. Debris blocked lanes and authorities could not clear the crash until the EPA Safety Team arrived to clean up the spill.

As of 5:15 p.m. Sunday, the highway remained closed.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Tracking storms Sunday
Coronavirus
Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,963 new COVID-19 cases
Max Soviak, a 2017 graduate of Edison High School, was identified as the Navy medic who was...
How to donate to the Max Soviak Memorial Fund
(Source: Akron Fire Department)
1 dead after house fire, Akron Fire Department says