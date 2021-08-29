I-80 closed between I-77 and I-71; OSHP asks motorists to avoid the area

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid I-80 westbound between I-77 and I-71 Sunday evening.

The turnpike is closed near mile marker 168 after multiple semi tractor-trailers were involved in a crash that resulted in a chemical spill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers are diverting traffic at exit 173, a dispatcher said. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The crash occurred shortly after 3:15 p.m., the OSHP said. Debris blocked lanes and authorities could not clear the crash until the EPA Safety Team arrived to clean up the spill.

As of 5:15 p.m. Sunday, the highway remained closed.

