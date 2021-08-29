Maple Heights man documents car flipped over in his front yard overnight

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Just after 4 Sunday morning, Lewis Jones went live on Facebook, with some news.

Jones said he was asleep when he heard a loud crash, looked out his window and immediately called Maple Heights Police. He said officers were there within minutes to investigate.

“They think she may be under the influence, like maybe a drunk driver because of the speed at which it flipped the car on its hood,” said Jones. “Thank God she is alive and wasn’t hurt. As I looked out my window, I saw her standing, going around the car, but then she vanished before I got outside.”

Maple Heights police confirmed that a female driver walked away from the roll-over crash on Raymond Street.

Officers were not able to initially able to locate her, police said. But she did respond to the Maple Heights police station later in the morning.

She was not injured in the crash, said police. She is facing charges, although those charges are pending further investigation.

“I don’t know which way she came from, but she hit the pole, and as you see here, the fence goes all the way down,” said Jones. “When she hit the pole, this is where the car landed and this is the debris that’s left in my yard. This is my property, I have to pay for this.”

Officers flipped the car back over and towed it away, according to Jones.

In the meantime, Jones is grateful to no one was hurt, but he wants answers about the driver and her behavior.

“Don’t drink or drive or do any kind of drugs when you’re driving, and if you have an accident, be responsible to stay around when the police get here,” said Jones.

