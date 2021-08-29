Mid-September surge of COVID-19 could include more school children, doctors warn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The majority of school children in Ohio are returning to the classroom this fall, but many are unvaccinated and some unmasked. A local infectious disease specialist in Northeast Ohio warns of a possible COVID-19 surge among school kids.

“I think this year, unlike last year in school – we will actually see spread within the schools,” said Doctor Claudia Hoyen is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist with Rainbow Babies and Children’s and University Hospitals.

Rainbow Babies and Children’s in Cleveland a Pediatric is prepared for a mid-September surge in COVID-19 infections in Northeast Ohio, said Hoyen. University Hospitals on the adult side has experienced an uptick in cases in the last six weeks.

“Over the last couple of days at Rainbow, we’ve certainly had a couple of more patients than we have had over the last few weeks,” Hoyen said. “We are getting ourselves ready and making sure that all of our surge plans are in place, and we are ready to take care of the kids in Cleveland.”

Cases among kids in Ohio are up 827% since July 4th, and the Ohio Department of Health says less than 25% of ICU beds in state hospitals are available.

“The last thing we ever want to do is think about not having room to take care of patients. But we know that it has happened,” said Hoyen. “Down in Dallas, the county commissioner has said you know if your child needs an ICU bed they’re going to have to wait for another one to die. We don’t want to see that here.”

Hoyen said the lesson here is that all of us can do our part to keep our community and the children healthy.

“I think everyone should realize the reason we’re doing this is for the children now,” she said. “They’re our most vulnerable population. Many of them don’t have the option to be vaccinated.”

The Delta variant is twice as contagious as previous variants, the CDC said. Since the start of the pandemic, Black, Hispanic, American Indian, and Alaska Native children have been hospitalized three times more often than white children and teens.

