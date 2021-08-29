2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Relief at the end of August

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will return high temperatures to the upper 80s as pop-up storms appear here and there throughout the afternoon.

We’re in for another sultry night as lows retreat only into the balmy 70s.

Scattered shower and storms will be more widespread on Monday allowing highs only in the lower 80s.

Occasional showers will usher us into Monday night as lows drop down to the 60s.

August ends under mainly cloudy skies on Tuesday as highs peak in the upper 70s.

We’ll welcome September on Wednesday with a risk of rain and highs only in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

We’re back in the upper 80s today with plenty of humidity providing fuel for hit or miss storms.
Northeast Ohio weather: Steamy final weekend of August
19
Northeast Ohio weather: Heat wave rolls on through the weekend; isolated storms around each day
Northeast Ohio weather: Heat wave rolls on through the weekend; isolated storms around each day
Northeast Ohio weather: Heat wave rolls on through the weekend; isolated storms around each day
Commuter Cast
Hot and humid weekend ahead; chance of storms