Northeast Ohio weather: Relief at the end of August

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will return high temperatures to the upper 80s as pop-up storms appear here and there throughout the afternoon.

We’re in for another sultry night as lows retreat only into the balmy 70s.

Scattered shower and storms will be more widespread on Monday allowing highs only in the lower 80s.

Occasional showers will usher us into Monday night as lows drop down to the 60s.

August ends under mainly cloudy skies on Tuesday as highs peak in the upper 70s.

We’ll welcome September on Wednesday with a risk of rain and highs only in the mid 70s.

