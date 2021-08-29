The West Side Market hosted ‘Summer Fest’ to attact customers and boost vendor sales

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The West Side Market opened its doors Saturday morning for hoping that new customers would give the beloved venue a try.

The Summer-Fest event showcased live music, food, and fun activities for kids.

Elizabeth Pearson has been coming to the market for years and said that although she wants the fest to be prosperous for the vendors, she wants the city to make repairs.

”I still think they need to fix the issues inside of the market,” she said.

Vendors have been complaining about problems at the West Side Market for some time. Earlier this summer a power outage partially shut down the market for several hours.

In July, vendor Kate’s Fish told 19 News about a leaky roof and broken elevators.

Jason Scott from Greg’s Produce said Summer-Fest won’t help them forever.

Back in May Cleveland City Council approved $2.1 million in improvements for the iconic landmark.

But Scott says a lack of communication exacerbates frustration.

”I just feel that the vendors and staff need to have more communication with each other,” he added.

