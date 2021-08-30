2 teens wanted for armed robbery of Akron Family Dollar

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two young males, between the ages of 13 and 17, are wanted for robbing a Family Dollar store at gunpoint Sunday evening.

Workers at the store in the 200 block of E. South Street told Akron police the teens were in the store for an extended period of time, before actually robbing the clerk around 7 p.m.

According to the workers, the boys waited until some customers left the store before pulling out their weapons and demanding cash.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money from two cash registers the suspects fled the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.

