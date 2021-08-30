40-year-old Rittman man dies in accident at Dead Man’s Curve

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old Rittman man was killed in an accident on I-90 West at Dead Man’s Curve around 4 p.m. Friday.

Cleveland police said Christopher Combs was driving a Dodge Journey westbound on I-90 when he came upon slow traffic.

Combs could not stop in time, so he went into the left shoulder, near the wall.

He then sideswiped five cars, before rear-ending a 2021 Ford Bronco.

Police said the impact rotated the Dodge Journey, which then crashed into a Chevrolet Tahoe, before flipping and coming to rest on its side.

Combs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several other people were treated for their injuries.

The highway was closed for about three hours.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.