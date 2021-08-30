2 Strong 4 Bullies
American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio team heads to Louisiana, giving relief to Hurricane Ida victims

The American Red Cross Northeast Ohio has headed down to Louisiana to help people out after...
The American Red Cross Northeast Ohio has headed down to Louisiana to help people out after Category 4 Hurricane Ida ripped through there this weekend leaving a destructive path.(Katie Tercek)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Red Cross Northeast Ohio has traveled to Louisiana to help people out after Category 4 Hurricane Ida ripped through there this weekend on a destructive path.

“I just got back on Saturday from assisting those with Tropical Storm Henri,” said Tom Revolinsky, the disaster program manager with American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio.

Revolinsky and his team have barely had a chance to rest following their deployment to help with Tropical Storm Henri clean up.

“I was listening to it on the radio today. It’s a little scary,” said Tracie Endress, with the American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio.

At one point, Ida’s 145 mile-per-hour winds uprooted trees and damaged buildings.

“We just heard there are massive power outages. We’ll be driving an IRV. It will either be doing feeding or will be distributing supplies, like clean-up kits. Or whatever they need to help them,” said Revolinsky.

Ida hit Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of when Hurricane Katrina devastated the state, which has brought back heartbreaking memories.

“I know when I was down in the past, we had people who had came who were actually affected by it. They were asking us what can we do, and it was like, ‘I’m here for you,’ yet you’re asking me what you can do, which to me it’s just heartwarming,” said Endress.

The American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio team will be back home in two weeks.

The American Red Cross is looking for more volunteers. If you’re interested in helping, reach out to them.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

