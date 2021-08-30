2 Strong 4 Bullies
Availability of at-home COVID-19 tests dip as Northeast Ohio venues require negative test to enter

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’re trying to have some last-minute summer fun, several Northeast Ohio music and concert venues are requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative test.

That’s leading to a shortage of at-home tests at some local pharmacies as new requirements come into effect and an infections spike.

Those who can’t find an at-home test and who are not seriously ill should not head to an Urgent Care or the Emergency Room to be tested.

If you’re not seriously sick, you won’t be tested at either facility, said Doctor Christine Schmotzer from University Hospitals.

“We have to make sure we have enough tests in the hospital for people that come to us that are sick and symptomatic with COVID-19,” she said.

But she did say that you can call your family doctor to set up an appointment or keep checking different pharmacy locations for the tests.

This new policy of having a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination at certain venues, including the Music Box Supper Club, will go into effect on Monday, September 6th.

The test has to be taken 72 hours before the concert.

