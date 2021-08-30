Brunswick Hills police increase patrols following recent ‘egging’ incidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brunswick Hills Police Department said extra patrols will be added because several residents reported recently that their properties were egged.

Homes and vehicles in the area of Barlow and Terrington Drives were egged over the weekend, according to Brunswick Hills police.

Charges of criminal mischief or damaging are possible.

“Parents, it is your responsibility if you have a sleepover and the kids leave your yard,” the police department shared on Facebook.

The Brunswick Hills Police Department also acknowledged recent reports of stolen vehicles and speeding complaints in the community.

