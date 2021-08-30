2 Strong 4 Bullies
California man killed after SUV rear-ends semi tractor-trailer in Stark County

Stark County Sheriff vehicle
Stark County Sheriff vehicle(KFYR)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NIMISHILLEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A California man is dead after the SUV he was driving rear-ended a semi tractor-trailer on US-62 in Stark County Monday afternoon.

John M. Diamond, Sr., of Tracy, California, was driving eastbound on US-62 near the California Avenue intersection in Nimishillen Township when the 2007 Ford Explorer he was driving rear-ended a semi tractor-trailer headed in the same direction, according to a Stark County Sheriff’s media release.

The semi was heading eastbound on US-62 when it was struck. It was beginning to pull through the intersection after the light turned green when it was struck from behind, according to the release.

Witnesses told officials that Diamond’s SUV did not slow down before impact, the release said. He was taken to Mercy hospital where he died.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, and the crash remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

