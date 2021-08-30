2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland company to increase production of swabs used in home COVID-19 tips

(KBTX)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The federal government will spend $6.5 million to ramp up the production of polyester-tipped swabs that are used in home COVID-19 testing kits, and many of those swabs will be made right here in Cleveland.

The investment is part of the American Rescue Plan, and its goal to increase the production of critical medical supplies made in America, according to a media release from U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

U.S. Cotton, located in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood on the West Side, will increase its production capacity from 92 million polyester swabs per month to approximately 371 million by May of next year, according to the release.

