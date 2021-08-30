2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends 2021 Asian Lantern Festival

Asian Lantern Festival preview at The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on June 17, 2019. (Kyle...
Asian Lantern Festival preview at The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on June 17, 2019. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)(KYLE LANZER | Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A popular annual festival will be sticking around a little longer.

Cleveland Metropark Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival was originally scheduled to end on Sept. 5; however, the Zoo recently added new dates through Sept. 26.

Tickets can be purchased online at a rate of $20 for non-members and $18 for members.

Non-members can get a four-pack of tickets in advance for $60; members can get the same pack for $54.

Day-of tickets are $22 for non-members and $66 for a group four-pack.

The zoo is also offering a drive-thru version of the Festival for $60 per car for non-members and $54 a car for members. The drive-thru version will be held on Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Children under 2 can attend for free.

