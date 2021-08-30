Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends 2021 Asian Lantern Festival

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A popular annual festival will be sticking around a little longer.

Cleveland Metropark Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival was originally scheduled to end on Sept. 5; however, the Zoo recently added new dates through Sept. 26.

Tickets can be purchased online at a rate of $20 for non-members and $18 for members.

Non-members can get a four-pack of tickets in advance for $60; members can get the same pack for $54.

Day-of tickets are $22 for non-members and $66 for a group four-pack.

The zoo is also offering a drive-thru version of the Festival for $60 per car for non-members and $54 a car for members. The drive-thru version will be held on Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Children under 2 can attend for free.

