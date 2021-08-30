Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood resident demands utility pole with no clear owner to be fixed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A concerned neighbor is demanding whoever is responsible for a leaning cable tv pole to fix it before someone gets hurt in her Hough neighborhood.

“It’s a bit outrageous that you have to reach out beyond your neighborhood to get what you want done,” Millie Willis said Monday. She called the 19 Troubleshooter tip line hoping to find a solution.

Willis said a storm knocked the pole near the corner of East 81st Street and Hough over to its current position about a year ago. It now leans over the nearby street at a noticeable angle. For the most part, it is held up by ropes and a guy line.

“It looks like it’s a temporary fix, and it’s not,” she said, “it really isn’t a temporary fix.”

It is not clear what company or organization is responsible for the pole. Willis was at first told it belonged to Cleveland Public Power, but 19 News discovered it only ran a cable TV line.

Willis said all the runarounds she faced made her feel ignored,

“There’s been no response to our complaints,” she said.

19 News reached out to AT&T, Spectrum, and other cable providers to determine the owner. Lauren Siburkis with The Illuminating Company shed some light on the confusion, saying Spectrum is responsible.

She explained in a statement that her company transferred its equipment to a new pole after its dangling neighbor was damaged in 2017, saying the pole “still has telecommunication wires and equipment attached to it that belong to Spectrum.”

She added, “the last utility off the pole has the responsibility to remove it.”

In Spectrum’s call with 19 News, the company was not able to immediately confirm whether or not it was theirs.

Willis’ biggest concern is the potential damage the pole could cause if it were to fall over.

“It’s dangerous for the children, dangerous for the residents here at Lexington Village, dangerous for whoever parks—it could easily fall on them, it seems,” she explained.

As she waits to find out who owns the pole, she wants whoever is responsible to eventually finish the repair.

“Do what you’re supposed to do, and we’ll be satisfied in the neighborhood.”

