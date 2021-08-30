Frantic mother calls Euclid police to help locate her 5-year-old after school bus mix-up

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Chanel Constantino described the terrifying moment when her 5-year-old son Ricardo Stallworth didn’t get dropped home on time after school.

Stallworth is a kindergartner at the Euclid Early Learning Village.

“School lets out at 3:20 p.m.,” said Constantino. “He didn’t get home until 5:36 p.m. on a Friday night.”

The children at Stallworth’s school were divided onto two different buses to be taken home from school, but Constantino said she was horrified to discover that the school didn’t know which bus her son was on.

“I said, “Well I’m calling the police,” so I called Euclid police to escort me down to the bus garage,” she said.

A statement from the school said in part:

“Student safety is our top concern. We partner with First Student, an organization that specializes in student transportation. First Student is not experiencing driver shortages, however, they are facing issues with construction on Babbitt Road and significantly higher vehicle traffic near our middle and high schools during school dismissal. On Friday, these issues led to buses running late to the Early Learning Village and thus some students arriving home at much later times than expected. We believe we have this issue resolved for Monday’s dismissal to run more efficiently.”

Constantino embraced her son immediately when he got home.

Stallworth was clueless as to what had happened and just thought his bus ride was longer than usual this time around.

But now Constantino said she’s unable to trust the bus system.

“I want to pick them up after this,” she said. “I don’t want them on the bus.”

