Hostage negotiators called to Fairview Park home after Michigan woman tells family she is being held against her will, police say

FAIRVIEW, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park police were called to a house on West 220th Street Sunday afternoon by the family of a Michigan woman who was concerned for her safety.

The woman’s family called police shortly before 4:30 p.m. to ask an officer to check on the 38-year-old, who was staying at a residence in the 5000 block of West 220 Street, according to a Fairview Park police media release.

The woman had sent texts to her family indicating that she was being held against her will, police said.

No one at the home answered the door or the telephone when officers went to check on the woman. That’s when Fairview police called in the Westshore Enforcement Bureau’s SWAT and Hostage Negotiator units, the release said.

The man and the woman came out of the home shortly after 6 p.m. after speaking with negotiators, according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, and the man was taken into police custody.

Police have requested a search warrant for the home and say the investigation is ongoing.

