Hundreds attend vigil to remember U.S. Navy Corpsman killed in Afghanistan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Joe Biden met privately Sunday with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide attack near the Kabul Airport.

The parents of a Northeast Ohio Navy Medic killed in the suicide bombing were among those in Delaware as the remains of the service members were brought back to U.S. soil.

Closer to home, it was a sad, and solemn day for the people of Berlin Heights, Ohio. Mourners across Northeast Ohio traveled to the village of just 700 people to honor Navy Corpsman Max Soviak who was among those killed in the terror attack.

A vigil was held to remember the 22-year-old who made the ultimate sacrifice, giving his life in Afghanistan while overseeing the safe passage of thousands of others.

Two large American Flags waved high and proud at the vigil in front of Edison Middle School in Berlin Heights to honor the fallen hero.

“The young man I can’t say enough about him. He gave his all for his country,” said Kelly Moon, the commander of the American Legion Post and former mayor of the village.

Hundreds filled the lawn in front of the school and carried small flags in Soviak’s honor.

Retired Navy Captain Chaplin Roger Pace says the Soviak died trying to help thousands escape their homeland and the Taliban.

“He was helping U.S. Citizens of Afghan background and Afghan citizens who have helped the U.S. Military for the past 20 years,” said Pace.

Soviak was one of 13 children and friends say he lived to serve. Helping others was in his blood just like red, white, and blue.

“His family would take kids in. It didn’t matter, very giving people always doing for others,” said Aleisha Risner.

Soviak’s sister Kathleen remembered a brother and military man full of life, who gave his all in his short time on earth.

“To quote Maxton himself, ‘If the World was coming to an end, I wouldn’t want to close my eyes without feeling like I lived,’” she said. “He didn’t live long enough, but, boy, did that man live.”

As Soviak’s military family comforted the fallen sailor’s loved ones with hugs and flowers, the community and others stood together to console them over the loss of one of Ohio’s Native sons.

“May the Lord’s love and our community’s love wrap your arms around them,” said Mayor Connie Ward, as blue balloons were released to the sky.

