Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal dewormer that federal regulators have warned against using in COVID-19 patients — to a man after he was in the ICU several weeks with the virus and his wife sued.(WAFB)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Butler County judge has ruled in favor of a woman who sued to force a hospital to treat her husband with Ivermectin — an anti-parasitic drug that federal regulators have warned against using in COVID-19 patients.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Gregory Howard ordered West Chester Hospital, part of the UC Health network, to treat Jeffrey Smith, 51, with Ivermectin.

The Aug. 23 decision requires the hospital to allow Dr. Fred Wagshul to administer 30mg of Ivermectin daily for three weeks to Smith.

The judge’s two-page order does not explain the reasoning behind his decision.

Smith has been in the hospital several weeks fighting the virus, court records show.

His wife, Julie Smith, asked the court Aug. 20 for an emergency order for the use of Ivermectin.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration discouraged the drug from being used to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and from it being used as a preventative measure.

“You are not a horse,” the FDA tweeted on Saturday. “You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

