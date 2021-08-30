2 Strong 4 Bullies
Magistrate recommends counsel, enters ‘not guilty’ plea for accused Cleveland airport fence jumper

Benjamin Wenger initially pleads guilty to criminal trespassing charge
Benjamin Wenger had told police he had taken an oath to "protect our country" when caught...
Benjamin Wenger had told police he had taken an oath to "protect our country" when caught jumping a fence at Hopkins(Vic Gideon)
By Vic Gideon
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Benjamin Wenger, of Wadsworth, heard the charges read by a magistrate, including a fourth-degree criminal trespassing charge, which carries a possible 30 days in jail and a $250 fine.

“I plead guilty to this charge,” said the 34-year old, who’s charged with jumping the fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport near Gate C-26.

“Do you want to work something out?,” the magistrate asked the prosecutor, who said they didn’t know the all the circumstances in the case.

Two weeks ago, Cleveland police report Wenger put his hands behind his back when confronted by United Airlines employees after jumping the fence and then, according to the report, told police he had taken an oath to “protect our country.”

Wenger then reportedly told them he was under a lot of stress at home and at work and said he had gotten married August 6.

Police transported the Wadsworth man to Southwest General Hospital for medical attention, where staff treated him and confined him for observation.

“I’m going to advise you to seek legal council on this charge,” Magistrate Joseph Dowling told Wenger. “There’s possible jail time on this charge. If you can’t afford an attorney, there’s information on the public defender’s office.”

Wenger will next have a hearing by Zoom.

