Magistrate recommends counsel, enters ‘not guilty’ plea for accused Cleveland airport fence jumper

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Benjamin Wenger, of Wadsworth, heard the charges read by a magistrate, including a fourth-degree criminal trespassing charge, which carries a possible 30 days in jail and a $250 fine.

“I plead guilty to this charge,” said the 34-year old, who’s charged with jumping the fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport near Gate C-26.

“Do you want to work something out?,” the magistrate asked the prosecutor, who said they didn’t know the all the circumstances in the case.

Two weeks ago, Cleveland police report Wenger put his hands behind his back when confronted by United Airlines employees after jumping the fence and then, according to the report, told police he had taken an oath to “protect our country.”

Wenger then reportedly told them he was under a lot of stress at home and at work and said he had gotten married August 6.

Police transported the Wadsworth man to Southwest General Hospital for medical attention, where staff treated him and confined him for observation.

“I’m going to advise you to seek legal council on this charge,” Magistrate Joseph Dowling told Wenger. “There’s possible jail time on this charge. If you can’t afford an attorney, there’s information on the public defender’s office.”

Wenger will next have a hearing by Zoom.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.