Maple Heights man sentenced to life in prison for New Year’s Day murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights man was sentenced Monday to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 years, for a New Year’s Day 2020 murder in Bedford Heights.

Tayvon Lanier, 22, shot and killed Gmorrow Harden, 23, in the 5900 block of Bear Creek Drive.

Gmorrow Harden, 23, was fatally shot by Tayvon Lanier on New Year's Day 2020 in Bedford Heights on Bear Creek Drive. (Instagram)

A 19-year-old woman was also shot, but survived her injuries.

A jury convicted Lanier earlier this month after a trial in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Russo.

In October 2020, Lanier’s co-defendant, Jasmaine King, 25, pleaded guilty to one ammended charge of attemped obstructing justice.

Jasmaine King, 25, of Maple Heights (Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

King was sentenced to one year of community control. Court records show her probation was terminated after six months.

