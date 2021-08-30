2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Masks, COVID tests could prevent at least half of school infections, study shows

By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Masking and testing could help prevent coronavirus infections in at least half of susceptible K-12 students, according to research by North Carolina State University.

Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of infected students by three-quarters, the research shows.

The same research said that without any mitigation measures, between 75% and 90% of susceptible students may get infected in the first three months of school.

Susceptible students are those who aren’t vaccinated or don’t have natural immunity. That’s estimated to be up to half of incoming students.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, some 36% of children 12 to 15 and 46% of those 16 to 17 are fully vaccinated.

Vaccines are not yet available for children younger than 12.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
US flies more evacuees out as Afghanistan withdrawal deadline nears
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
Man gets life sentence in 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts
More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Wildfire forces thousands from popular Lake Tahoe resort
In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta...
EU takes US off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions
How to stay safe after a tropical storm
Tips for staying safe after a tropical storm