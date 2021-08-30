2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler and less humid week ahead; minimal impacts from Ida locally

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a rainy and dismal start to the day, skies are slowly clearing.

Expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions this evening.

Cooler, drier air will begin to filter into the area during the day Tuesday.

Of course, the big weather story right now is Ida, and what is left of the storm.

Our local Ida impacts will be very minimal.

We can’t rule out a few passing showers and storms around the US-30 corridor Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

Otherwise, with the remnants of Ida nearby, Wednesday will be a breezy day.

Winds may gust upwards of 30 mph.

Our big local weather story this week will be the cooler, less humid weather.

Temperatures will only top out in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend.

Humidity levels will be noticeably lower from Tuesday afternoon through Saturday.

