Northeast Ohio Weather: One more day until a turn for the nicer!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s back to work, back to school and back to scattered showers and storms - mainly early - today as highs hit the lower 80s in another humid air mass.

Clouds will be plentiful tonight as lows slide into the mid 60s.

More clouds than sun will be the rule on Tuesday as highs recover into the upper 70s.

September arrives under partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.