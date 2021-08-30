New trial begins for Stanley Ford, the Akron man accused of killing 9 people in arson incidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In Akron, the opening arguments in the new trial for the man accused of intentionally setting three fires, killing a total of nine people.

Stanley Ford is due in court at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday:

The 58-year-old is accused of setting three fires, beginning in April 2016:

The first fire was on April 18, 2016 at 719 Fultz Avenue. Lindell Lewis and Gloria Jean Hart were killed.

The second fire was on Jan. 23, 2017 at 723 Russell Avenue. A Dodge Durango was set on fire, nobody was hurt.

The third fire was on May 15, 2017 at 693 Fultz Avenue. Seven people were killed, including two adults and five kids.

The victims were identified as:

Jared Boggs, 14 Daisia Huggins, 6 Kyle Huggins, 5 Alivia Huggins, 3 Cameron Huggins, 16 month old Dennis Huggins, 35 Angela Boggs, 38 Lindell Lewis, 56 Gloria Jean Hart, 61

A mistrial was declared for Ford in June 2020. Proceedings were initially delayed for months before finally resuming amid Ohio Supreme Court filings over coronavirus concerns. Shortly after meeting with jurors, the court declared a mistrial because of the challenges of moving forward with a fair trial while still practicing safe COVID-19 practices, according to the bailiff for Judge Christine Croce.

19 News spoke to Ford in 2017 when he was living in a home next to one that he allegedly set on fire.

[Stanley Ford: Man charged in deadly Akron fire, denied involvement to 19 News]

Ford, who was arrested in May 2017, faces the death penalty if convicted.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

