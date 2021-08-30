PETA says Cleveland Clinic mistreated lab animals, asks NIH to pull funding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals on Monday accused the Cleveland Clinic of mistreating lab animals and violating federal animal treatment guidelines and asked the National Institutes of Health to pull funding for the institution.

The organization sent a letter to the NIH, alleging that clinic researchers held mice in overcrowded cages, inoculated some with bacteria and injected others with tumor cells and otherwise violated animal treatment guidelines.

The findings are a result of a six-month undercover investigation at the clinic, PETA said in a media release.

In the letter, PETA asked the NIH to pull millions of dollars of public funding from the clinic.

The Cleveland Clinic issued a statement saying that the occurrences and conditions in PETA’s letter are “inaccurate and misrepresented” and that the institution follows strict federal regulatory guidelines.

”We have received Continuous Full Accreditation by the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care (AAALAC) since October 1976,” the statement read. “In November 2019, our animal care program underwent an onsite review by the AAALAC Council on Accreditation as part of ongoing accreditation. AAALAC voted to maintain our Full Accreditation for conforming with their high standards and commended the program ‘for providing and maintaining an excellent program of laboratory animal care and use’ including ‘the promotion of a culture of care’ for the ‘healthy, well cared for and enriched animals.’”

The clinic self-reports issues to the NIH and other agencies while “taking internal actions to ensure this type of research continues to operate at the highest standards,” the statement said.

Read the full text of the letter PETA said it sent to the NIH below:

