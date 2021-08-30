Students at Sandusky High School, Middle School return to virtual learning due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the Sandusky City Schools District announced that middle and high school students will be returning to remote learning temporarily.

The move back to virtual learning for grades seventh through 12th at Sandusky High School and Sandusky Middle School is due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the district said in a video message.

“The district’s goal is to make COVID-based decisions on a building-by-building format and conduct school as regularly as possible in as many cases as possible. Our goal is to be in school,” Sandusky City Schools wrote in a statement.

School officials said they hope to have students return to the classroom again on Tuesday, Sept. 7. An update should be made by Labor Day.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.