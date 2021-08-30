US Marshals believe 3 missing teens may be in Akron area

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are asking the community to help find three missing Akron teens that investigators started searching for on Aug. 9 as part of Operation Safe Space.

Although the cases are not connected to each other, investigators believe they are all in the Akron area, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals gave the following descriptions and photos of the missing teens:

Zamaria Hill, 15, was last seen on Jan. 14 in Barberton.

Hill is 5′7″ tall, 110 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Zamaria Hill (U.S. Marshals)

Cyncere Franklin, 14, was last seen on Aug. 3 in the Copley Road area of Akron.

Franklin is 5′7″ tall, 140 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Cyncere Franklin (U.S. Marshals)

Sarah Jo Clark, 15, was last seen on Aug. 3 in Brunswick.

Clark is 5′5″ tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

Sarah Jo Clark (U.S. Marshals)

Call the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-492-6833 if you have any information on where they may be.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Operation Safe Space is a joint operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Akron Police Department that has led to finding 23 missing or high-risk juveniles from the Akron area.

