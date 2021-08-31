13-year-old boy shot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy was shot in the foot Tuesday afternoon in the city’s West side.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Newark Avenue in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

It is under investigation if the boy accidentally shot himself or was shot by someone else.

EMS transported him to MetroHealth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

