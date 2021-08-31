2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

70 guns, marijuana plants seized during police operation at Portage County home

Guns seized by Akron police
Guns seized by Akron police(Source: Akron police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement from Summit and Portage counties helped seize more than 70 firearms from two homes.

According to the Akron Police Department, the agency’s Anti-Violence Bureau recovered several stolen firearms from a Christensen Avenue residence on Aug. 25 as part of an investigation stemming from a recent arrest.

Additional information led the task force to a Portage County home on Congress Lake Road in Brimfield for a search warrant.

An additional 70 firearms were recovered from the home, as well as ammunition, marijuana plants, evidence, and cash, police said.

In total, Akron police said 73 illegal guns were seized during the operation. Additional arrests and charges are pending.

The Brimfield Police Department, ATF agents, and deputies from both the Summit and Portage County Sheriff’s Offices assisted in the investigations.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

James Claytor (Source: Bedford police)
Maple Heights man sentenced to 35 years in prison for 2020 murder
OSHP arrest of suspected impaired driver
Suspected impaired driver crosses to wrong side of road in front of Ohio trooper (video)
Airline travel is picking up again, and you may be looking for a way to skip the line at...
Scammers in Northeast Ohio trick travelers who attempt to apply for TSA Precheck
Nine people were killed in an arson fire at 693 Fultz Avenue on May 15, 2017.
Witnesses testify in new trial for Akron man accused of killing 9 people in arson incidents