70 guns, marijuana plants seized during police operation at Portage County home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement from Summit and Portage counties helped seize more than 70 firearms from two homes.

According to the Akron Police Department, the agency’s Anti-Violence Bureau recovered several stolen firearms from a Christensen Avenue residence on Aug. 25 as part of an investigation stemming from a recent arrest.

Additional information led the task force to a Portage County home on Congress Lake Road in Brimfield for a search warrant.

An additional 70 firearms were recovered from the home, as well as ammunition, marijuana plants, evidence, and cash, police said.

In total, Akron police said 73 illegal guns were seized during the operation. Additional arrests and charges are pending.

The Brimfield Police Department, ATF agents, and deputies from both the Summit and Portage County Sheriff’s Offices assisted in the investigations.

