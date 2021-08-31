AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the vandalism suspect who caused about $2,000 worth of damage to a Wash Works Car Wash vacuum to steal about $100 in quarters.

The vandalism and theft happened at 1570 Frederick Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Akron Police:

Akron vandal causes $2,000 of damage to car wash vacuum to steal $100 in quarters (Akron Police)

Call Akron Police Det. T. Kelley at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677) if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference case #21-010943 with your tips.

If you see the suspect, do not approach, call 911.

