2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron vandal causes $2,000 of damage to car wash vacuum to steal $100 in quarters

Akron vandal causes $2,000 of damage to car wash vacuum to steal $100 in quarters
Akron vandal causes $2,000 of damage to car wash vacuum to steal $100 in quarters(Akron Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the vandalism suspect who caused about $2,000 worth of damage to a Wash Works Car Wash vacuum to steal about $100 in quarters.

The vandalism and theft happened at 1570 Frederick Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Akron Police:

Akron vandal causes $2,000 of damage to car wash vacuum to steal $100 in quarters
Akron vandal causes $2,000 of damage to car wash vacuum to steal $100 in quarters(Akron Police)
Akron vandal causes $2,000 of damage to car wash vacuum to steal $100 in quarters
Akron vandal causes $2,000 of damage to car wash vacuum to steal $100 in quarters(Akron Police)

Call Akron Police Det. T. Kelley at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677) if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference case #21-010943 with your tips.

If you see the suspect, do not approach, call 911.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Northeast Ohio gas prices dip slightly, but Hurricane Ida could cause ‘price fluctuations’
Police looking for tow truck
Police ask for help identifying a tow truck used in catalytic converter thefts
Sunday after noon people living in the Cherry Tree Apt. complex heard a loud boom, saw a flash...
Lightning strikes apartment building forces residents to flee from fire
Cleveland company to increase production of swabs used in home COVID-19 tips