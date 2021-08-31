2 Strong 4 Bullies
Alligator attacks 71-year-old man in floodwaters from Hurricane Ida

File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. An alligator in floodwaters from...
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. An alligator in floodwaters from Hurricane Ida apparently killed a 71-year-old man. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Mykal Vincent and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – An alligator in floodwaters from Hurricane Ida apparently killed a 71-year-old man.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office told WVUE the man’s wife was inside their home when she heard a commotion.

The woman ran outside and saw a large alligator attacking her husband.

She rushed to her husband’s aid to stop the attack and reportedly pulled him out of the floodwaters.

Deputies said she ran to get first-aid supplies but didn’t realize the severity of his injuries until she returned.

WVUE reported the wife got into her pirogue and went to higher ground a mile away to get help, but when she returned her husband was no longer lying on the steps where she had left him.

Deputies tried to locate the man but were unsuccessful.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

