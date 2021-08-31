2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Texas

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for Jesse Ray Schmidt (center).(Courtesy TX Alerts)
By Hannah Hall and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells and 11-year-old Desmond Wells.

According to the alert, the two children were last seen around 1:15 p.m. Monday near Highway 84 West in Rusk, in East Texas, KWTX reported.

Police are also looking for 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt, who they believe is driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with the Texas license plate BNX6155.

Ashlynn was last seen wearing a peach T-shirt, peach shorts and pink and gray Nike shoes. Desmond was last seen wearing a blue and black shirt, gray shorts and wolverine hiking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

A young lifeguard was killed by a lightning strike in New Jersey.
Police identify 19-year-old lifeguard killed by lightning at Jersey Shore
On average, it costs almost $22,000 to hospitalize a COVID-19 patient. That costs increases to...
COVID-19 hospitalizations cost 150x more than vaccine costs
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Thousands face weeks without power in Ida’s aftermath
Damage is seen from the air in Grand Isle, Louisiana, after Hurricane Ida struck.
Aerial: Grand Isle, La. seen after Hurricane Ida
Nine people were killed in an arson fire at 693 Fultz Avenue on May 15, 2017.
Witnesses begin testimony in new trial for Akron man accused of killing 9 people in arson incidents