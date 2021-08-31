2 Strong 4 Bullies
Armed 15-year-old boy robs North Ridgeville gas station, police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old took a gun from a safe at his home and robbed a gas station late Monday evening, according to North Ridgeville police.

Officers said the boy walked into the Marathon Gas Station in the 35000 block of Center Ridge Road wearing an orange mask and camouflage and carrying a rifle.

He stole several items and then left on foot, walking on Center Ridge Road, near Jaycox Road.

According to police, when the teen saw the officers, he set the rifle on the ground and immediately raised his hands above his head.

Police recovered the M4 carbine rifle, which had a loaded magazine with a round in the chamber.

Police added the teen was still wearing the orange mask and had a duffle bag with items stolen from the gas station, as well as another loaded magazine for the rifle.

A large hunting knife, in a leather sheath, was in his pocket, said police.

The teenager was taken to the Lorain County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

