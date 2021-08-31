2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Barberton High School closed for 2 days for beg bug treatment

(KOSA)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Students at Barberton High school will do remote learning for Wednesday and Thursday of this week so the building can again be treated for bed bugs.

We have received many calls today from people about bed bugs at Barberton High School. While we have not had any...

Posted by Barberton City School District on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

School officials said they have not had any reports of students bringing bed bugs into their homes, but out of “an abundance of caution” they asked exterminators to come out again and do another inspection and treatment.

Remote learning will only be for the high school students.

All other buildings and buses will operate as usual.

Barberton High School students will return to in-person learning this Friday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Woman pays for stranger’s cake at Giant Eagle in memory of late son
Woman pays for stranger’s cake at Giant Eagle in memory of late son
Computer issues affect RTA’s Paratransit drivers
LeBron James' second childrens book "We Are Family" follows a group of kids who band together...
LeBron James publishes second children’s book
The American Red Cross Northeast Ohio has headed down to Louisiana to help people out after...
American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio team heads to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida victims