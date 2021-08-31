Barberton High School closed for 2 days for beg bug treatment

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Students at Barberton High school will do remote learning for Wednesday and Thursday of this week so the building can again be treated for bed bugs.

We have received many calls today from people about bed bugs at Barberton High School. While we have not had any... Posted by Barberton City School District on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

School officials said they have not had any reports of students bringing bed bugs into their homes, but out of “an abundance of caution” they asked exterminators to come out again and do another inspection and treatment.

Remote learning will only be for the high school students.

All other buildings and buses will operate as usual.

Barberton High School students will return to in-person learning this Friday.

