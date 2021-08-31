2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns cut down roster to 53 players

Hodge, Redwine among those cut
Cleveland Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 17-13. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns have trimmed the roster down to the initial 53 players. The team has until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to finalize its initial roster.

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, fullback Johnny Stanton and Safety Sheldrick Redwine were among those released.

Here is a full look at the Browns moves:

Placed on reserve/injured:

G Drew Forbes (knee)

T Greg Senat (knee)

Waived:

S Elijah Benton

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

TE Jordan Franks

G Colby Gossett

DE Porter Gustin

LB Willie Harvey

WR KhaDarel Hodge

DE Joe Jackson

RB John Kelly

QB Kyle Lauletta

DE Cameron Malveaux

TE Kyle Markway

S Jovante Moffatt

C Javon Patterson

S Sheldrick Redwine

CB Emmanuel Rugamba

LB Tegray Scales

FB Johnny Stanton

IVT Alex Taylor (from injured reserve)

DE Curtis Weaver

DT Marvin Wilson

Terminated Contract:

CB Brian Allen

DT Sheldon Day

LB Elijah Lee

WR JoJo Natson

Placed on reserve/suspended by commissioner:

WR Davion Davis

“Roster decisions are always a combination between the front office and the coaching staff making sure it’s not just the most talented 53, but the right 53 to serve the different roles we need on offense, defense and the kicking game throughout the season,” said Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry.

