Browns cut down roster to 53 players
Hodge, Redwine among those cut
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns have trimmed the roster down to the initial 53 players. The team has until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to finalize its initial roster.
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, fullback Johnny Stanton and Safety Sheldrick Redwine were among those released.
Here is a full look at the Browns moves:
Placed on reserve/injured:
G Drew Forbes (knee)
T Greg Senat (knee)
Waived:
S Elijah Benton
WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
TE Jordan Franks
G Colby Gossett
DE Porter Gustin
LB Willie Harvey
WR KhaDarel Hodge
DE Joe Jackson
RB John Kelly
QB Kyle Lauletta
DE Cameron Malveaux
TE Kyle Markway
S Jovante Moffatt
C Javon Patterson
S Sheldrick Redwine
CB Emmanuel Rugamba
LB Tegray Scales
FB Johnny Stanton
IVT Alex Taylor (from injured reserve)
DE Curtis Weaver
DT Marvin Wilson
Terminated Contract:
CB Brian Allen
DT Sheldon Day
LB Elijah Lee
WR JoJo Natson
Placed on reserve/suspended by commissioner:
WR Davion Davis
“Roster decisions are always a combination between the front office and the coaching staff making sure it’s not just the most talented 53, but the right 53 to serve the different roles we need on offense, defense and the kicking game throughout the season,” said Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry.
