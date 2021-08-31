2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flies high with new ground transportation center

New center for buses and shuttles phase one of $3.5 million project
The new Hopkins Ground Transportation Center opened to the public at midnight Tuesday morning(Vic Gideon)
By Vic Gideon
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ”This is absolutely fabulous,” said frequent Cleveland Hopkins flyer Gary Dempsey. “It’s very clean. It looks immaculate right next to the terminal.”

”It looks really nice,” added Janet Smith, another frequent Hopkins user. “It’s really updated. It’s great.”

Smith’s husband, however, echoed her concerns about the lack of shelter.

“It looks nice,” said Troy Smith. “I just think in the wintertime, when the snow’s blowing, it’s going to be awfully cold out here.”

The ground transportation center is part of the project that included a new walkway, which will be ready in eight weeks.

It’s also part of a master plan as Hopkins gets ready for a quarter of a billion travelers coming to the Cleveland airport over the next 25 years.

”I feel very good because this is an early enabling project for us as move forward with our plans for the master plan for the airport,” said Robert Kennedy, director of the Cleveland Port Control about the transformation. “Almost $2 billion to renovate the terminal, concourses, some airfield work, bring the rental car companies back over to this side of the airfield so they don’t have to get on buses.“

Kennedy says the ground transportation center is a work in progress, and he expects the airport to make updates to better serve air and ground travelers.

