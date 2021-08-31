Columbus school questioned regarding academics and athletics following dreadful national TV performance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Governor Mike DeWine has asked the Ohio Department of Education to step in and investigate Columbus Bishop Sycamore after the school played a nationally televised high school football game that raised questions regarding the makeup of the school’s football roster.

Bishop Sycamore played against national power IMG Academy in Canton last weekend in a game televised by ESPN, and it was clear that Bishop Sycamore was not ready for that challenge losing 58-0, despite claims from the school that they had a roster loaded with Division One football talent.

Paragon Marketing Group put the game together for ESPN and released the following statement:

“In regard to the IMG vs. Bishop Sycamore game, we were misled about Bishop Sycamore’s roster. On the Paragon end, the vetting process should have been much more thorough in the weeks leading up to the game. We have helped place over 700 high school sporting contests on the ESPN Networks without a similar incident since 2002. Moving forward, in regards to independent non-traditional schools without an established track record, we will enhance our vetting process. Additionally, Paragon was not informed and had no prior knowledge that Bishop Sycamore players may have participated in a contest on 8/27. If we were aware of that game being played, we would have immediately canceled the broadcast and event on 8/29.”

Rashid Ghazi, President, Paragon Marketing Group

Bishop Sycamore has spent a good bit of time playing in northeast Ohio; last year, they played in Aurora against the Greenman after Aurora canceled a game due to COVID.

“We really didn’t know anything about them, but we looked at what they had done playing Massilon 2 weeks previous and then St Ignatius the week before, so we thought, okay, they must be legitimate,” said Bob Mihalik, the head coach at Aurora.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has taken notice and released a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“Like many Ohioans, I am concerned by the recent reports and questions raised about Bishop Sycamore. While this weekend’s football game brought concerns about the health and safety of players, it also raised red flags about the school’s operations. Schools like Bishop Sycamore have an obligation under Ohio law to meet certain minimum standards. Whether Bishop Sycamore meets these standards is not clear. I have asked the Ohio Department of Education to conduct an investigation into Bishop Sycamore to ensure compliance with Ohio law and to ensure the school is providing the educational opportunities Ohio students deserve.”

St. Edward High School is scheduled to play Bishop Sycamore on September 24th, and at this time, St. Ed head coach Tom Lombardo said the program is looking at other options but has not worked completely through the process.

