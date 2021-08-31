2 Strong 4 Bullies
Computer issues affect RTA’s Paratransit drivers

((Source: WOIO - Tim Dubravetz))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Paratransit drivers with Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) were unable to download their schedules Tuesday morning, leaving customers waiting for their ride.

According to RTA Spokesperson Linda Scardilli Krecic, the schedules were unable to be downloaded onto the drivers tablets, due to issues with the main computer server.

The main servers were restored around 8:30 a.m. and service was resumed.

Paratransit service is for people with disabilities, who are unable to independently travel on the public transit system.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

