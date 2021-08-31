Grand jury indicts man for bank robberies in Akron, Cleveland

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal grand jury indicted a 57-year-old New Franklin man for two bank robberies.

According to Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio Bridget Brennan, Sean Finney robbed two banks this past July.

Finney allegedly robbed the Chase Bank in the 1600 block of Arlington Road in Akron on July 20 and the Citizens Bank in the 15000 block of Puritas Avenue in Cleveland on July 23.

In 2011, Finney was convicted of aggravated robbery in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas. He served nine years in prison and was released from prison in October of 2020.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

