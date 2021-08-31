Lakewood teen robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Early Monday morning, a teen girl was robbed at gunpoint in her car in Lakewood.

“911 emergency?” asked the operator.

“My daughter was just robbed!” Kristin Hargate yelled.

At around 6:30 Monday morning, Kristin Hargate said her 18-year-old daughter went to get their car ready so she could drive her to work, the pair share the car.

She was in her car in the parking lot of their apartment complex on Bonnieview Road when the morning took a horrific turn.

“I guess when she was in the car two men were walking through the parking lot saw her and followed her to the car,” explained Hargate. “She locked the doors. They had a gun. They smashed the window. They told her to give them her keys and she didn’t, and they grabbed her purse. Then I came outside so they ran.”

The mother says she immediately ran down the street and saw the two men get into a black car.

“I ran to the side of the street and they were taking off in a black car,” the mother said. “I flagged down a car that I saw driving by and they chased them and called the police and there was a pursuit.”

Lakewood police said they caught up with the car when it was going north on Bunts and chased it to Clifton Boulevard, but once the car crossed over the border to Cleveland the pursuit was called off.

Police told me the car is a gray Hyundai that was reported stolen out of Cleveland.

They have not found the car or the criminals yet.

“I’m just glad they didn’t shoot my daughter,” Hargate said. “She was just like, ‘They’re not getting my keys just like that!’ I’m kinda glad but I’m just glad that they didn’t hurt her for them.”

Hargate said they also smashed three others car’s windows and stole some items out of one of the cars.

“I told my daughter we’re walking out together in the morning and she wants some mace and she just started as CSU so she wants to be protected,” she said.

There were three men involved, the two who came up to the teen’s car and the getaway driver. They were all wearing masks. Two had dark gray hoodies and one was wearing a white hoodie.

“I just felt a little helpless that I couldn’t have protected her more,” said Hargate. “I wish I could’ve done something more. I wish I could’ve caught them.”

Now in addition to going through this scary ordeal, Hargate said the glass to fix her window is back-ordered because of the pandemic. So, it could be months before she’s able to get her windows fixed. She hadn’t even had her car for a month.

