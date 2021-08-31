2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lightning strikes apartment building forces residents to flee from fire

By Harry Boomer
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A lightning strike hit a 24-unit apartment build on Cherry Tree Drive in Strongsville Sunday afternoon starting a fire that forced an evacuation of the building.

The Strongsville Fire Department along with several other area departments were able to bring the fire under control, but it was evident that the structure might not be able to be saved. No one was hurt; however, two pet cats lost their lives in the fire.

This is how Strongsville Assistant Fire Chief A.J. Aljabi describes what people experienced.

“Heard a loud boom and saw a yellow flash above the building and then saw flames. We did a cause and origin and ruled out everything else that’s possible.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

