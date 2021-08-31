Maple Heights man sentenced to 35 years in prison for 2020 murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights man who shot and killed a man in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday morning to 35 years in prison.

James Claytor’s jury trial began on July 14 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Shaughnessy.

Claytor was found guilty of fatally shooting Aaron Swift at the entrance to the Palmetto Woods Development on July 16, 2020.

Swtift suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old Bedford man was killed in July 2020. ((Source: Bedford Police))

Claytor turned himself into police several days after the shooting.

Police added this was not a random crime.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.