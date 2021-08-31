2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Maple Heights man sentenced to 35 years in prison for 2020 murder

James Claytor (Source: Bedford police)
James Claytor (Source: Bedford police)(Bedford Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights man who shot and killed a man in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday morning to 35 years in prison.

James Claytor’s jury trial began on July 14 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Shaughnessy.

Claytor was found guilty of fatally shooting Aaron Swift at the entrance to the Palmetto Woods Development on July 16, 2020.

Swtift suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old Bedford man was killed in July 2020.
The 23-year-old Bedford man was killed in July 2020.((Source: Bedford Police))

Claytor turned himself into police several days after the shooting.

Police added this was not a random crime.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Guns seized by Akron police
70 guns, marijuana plants seized during police operation at Portage County home
OSHP arrest of suspected impaired driver
Suspected impaired driver crosses to wrong side of road in front of Ohio trooper (video)
Airline travel is picking up again, and you may be looking for a way to skip the line at...
Scammers in Northeast Ohio trick travelers who attempt to apply for TSA Precheck
Nine people were killed in an arson fire at 693 Fultz Avenue on May 15, 2017.
Witnesses testify in new trial for Akron man accused of killing 9 people in arson incidents