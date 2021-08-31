Northeast Ohio gas prices dip slightly, but Hurricane Ida could cause ‘price fluctuations’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gas prices have dropped in recent days, reaching their lowest prices since early July, but Hurricane Ida knocked out 13% of the countries refining capacity offline leaving analysts to speculate about possible price fluctuations.

“Until the power is restored, it’s too early to know the full impact of any damage Ida caused on the oil and gas industry, but motorists regionally can expect price fluctuations leading into Labor Day weekend,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “Typically, a category 4 storm could mean three-plus weeks before refineries are back to normal operations, while offshore production is more likely to resume this week.”

Two main pipelines were shut down before the storm hit, according to a AAA media release. The lines from Houston, Texas to Greensboro, North Carolina. The company plans to bring the lines back online after the storm after an inspection.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.151 Monday, according to AAA figures. Ohioans paid on average $2.951 and those in the Cleveland metropolitan area paid an average of $2.946.

